Style Fiji holds charity show

+ Enlarge this image A model struts an outfit by Hefrani at Style Fiji. Picture: MARGARET WISE

STYLE Fiji held its annual fundraiser at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa on Saturday night.

Local designers showcased their designs and a charity auction drew enthusiastic response from the sold-out event.

One of the biggest highlights of the night was the auction of an accommodation package at the Six Senses Resort on Vunabaka despite the property not being open for business as yet.

This accommodation package drew a winning bid of $7500.

All funds raised at the event will be put towards assisting Cure Kids Fiji.

The charity was launched in 2006 in partnership with AccorHotels and New Zealand-based charity Cure Kids, who were founded by Rotary 45 years ago.

Since launching in Fiji, child health research and initiatives worth more than $5 million have been delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Initially, funds raised from events were used to purchase and maintain life-saving medical equipment in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit wards in the Lautoka, Nadi and Suva hospitals.

For the past six years, AccorHotel's support has focused on funding Cure Kids Fiji's involvement in preventing and improving outcomes for children living with rheumatic heart disease (RHD).

RHD is a potentially life-threating condition affecting one in 50 school-aged children in Fiji.

This is among the highest rates in the world.