Tourism brings blessings

Mere Naleba
Monday, December 04, 2017

WITH close to 14 resorts and hotels located along the Coral Coast in Sigatoka, Namatakula Village is ideally located for its people to improve their lives because of the tourism industry.

Village headman Etika Nakuruilagi said many villagers had now opted to find education in Suva but returned to the village to work in the resorts and hotels.

"This way, it's much cheaper because they don't have to pay for rent in Suva or other centres and the village life is just simple," he said.

"We have a few of our children who are teachers, police officers, those in the civil service, many of our young ones have made a name for themselves in the different organisations they work for, but a bulk of the villagers here work in the hotels."

Mr Nakuruilagi said a bonus of having as many as 14 hotels and resorts along the Coral Coast was that the hotels and resorts also contributed positively to the village development.

"When we have a function here, we always ask for sponsorship and they would provide refreshments and other kinds of donations, that is a big plus for us as well," he said.








