Motorcycles boost policing services

+ Enlarge this image An officer on patrol in Lautoka. Picture: Supplied

MOTORISTS in the Western Division have welcomed the deployment of six new motorcycles in the area.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said the six motorcycles were part of the 20 given by the Hong Kong-based SGV group last month.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said having multi-skilled officers who could operate the bikes would not only improve service delivery but also ensure much better visibility.

"We can't afford to be stuck in traffic when attending to urgent reports and by training officers from various units our work will not be limited to attending to traffic reports as was the norm as we now have a large pool of qualified riders to choose from," he said.

Fiji taxi union assistant general secretary Mohammed Shameem said drivers now feared the law and they were more cautious and he added that the deployment had come at a good time.

"Even our taxidrivers are being cautious when driving and parking because these motorcyclists can come out from anywhere unexpectedly, they are doing a really good job," said Mr Shameem.

Lautoka market vendors association president Lako Ogotia said congestion on the roads had improved since the arrival of the motorcycles.

She said vendors had previously faced major issues with vehicles double parking and private cars parking at the taxi stand which caused issues for handicraft sellers.

For Nadi stakeholders, there were suggestions that the motorcyclists could be used to monitor pirate transport providers.

Nadi Town carriers association president Abdul Khan said while he and his members were happy with the new police imitative, they felt that the motorcyclists should be made aware of the time and places illegal operators conducted their business.

"I fully support this new move on our roads but I feel that the motorcyclists are new to the area and they will need guidance so they will know about illegal operations in Nadi," said Mr Khan.

The association has 175 members who provide service in Nadi and Namaka and the increase in illegal transport providers has affected their business.

"It is good to see police officers booking drivers and this has really put all drivers on notice. I would like to thank the Commissioner of Police for this initiative."