120 tested positive for PSA

/ Front page / News

THE Suva Golden Oldies Rugby Club says of the 1500 men tested for prostate-specific antigen (PSA), 120 were positive.

Club president Mason Smith made these comments when reflecting on the Movember campaigns carried out by the club this year.

He said the club aimed to get at least 1500 men tested and were pleased they went over the number targeted.

According to www.cancer.org, PSA is a protein produced by normal as well as malignant cells of the prostate gland. The PSA test measures the level of PSA in a man's blood.

Mr Smith said these men were now under the care of Ministry of Health and Fiji Cancer Society.

"That is quite a high number and we are concerned about it, some of them are at late stages but again the testing has to be redone to make sure the first test was correct," Mr Smith said.

For the next year, the club hopes to test the same number of men from maritime and rural communities.

"We will start translating the brochures and the posters into vernacular, into the Fijian and Hindi vernacular, so that is our aim next year," he said

"This year the testing was focused in the urban areas but the executives of the club have decided that in 2018 we will reach out to the maritime zones and our colleagues in Vanua Levu for testing and awareness,"