Man dies in accident

Avneel Chand
Monday, December 04, 2017

A 60-YEAR-old man died while four other people are hospitalised at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital after a motor vehicle accident in Delainamasi, Nasinu, on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a vehicle heading towards Suva and driven by a 37-year-old man veered on to the opposite lane and hit the vehicle driven by the 60-year-old.

It was also alleged that the 37-year-old man had fallen asleep.

The driver remains admitted in hospital as investigations continue.

"Again we plead with motorists to take care during the current weather spell and to have adequate rest as it could have negative consequences on you and other road users," Ms Naisoro said.

The road death toll for the year now stands at 62 compared with 51 for the same period last year.








