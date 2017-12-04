NFA helps out in Vunato landfill fire

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Thick smoke from the Vunato rubbish dump in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Lautoka City Council engaged the National Fire Authority to assist in controlling a blaze that broke out at the Vunato landfill on Friday.

The council's director health services, Gyaneshwar Rao, said the person or persons who started the fire had not been caught.

"There were a number of fires lit around the dump and because of the types of material that is dumped, it has been a real challenge for my people to put it out," he said.

"We have two pumps in operation and we hope that with the help of the NFA we will be able to bring it under control."

Residents and business owners across the Sugar City have raised concerns about the fire because of the associated health and social risks posed by the thick cloud of smoke that engulfed parts of the city over the past few days.

This is the second time this year that the Vunato dump has experienced fire.

A fire at the dump in July this year also caused thick smoke to enter the city and surrounding suburbs for more than a week.