Fiji Time: 12:14 PM on Monday 4 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NFA helps out in Vunato landfill fire

Margaret Wise
Monday, December 04, 2017

THE Lautoka City Council engaged the National Fire Authority to assist in controlling a blaze that broke out at the Vunato landfill on Friday.

The council's director health services, Gyaneshwar Rao, said the person or persons who started the fire had not been caught.

"There were a number of fires lit around the dump and because of the types of material that is dumped, it has been a real challenge for my people to put it out," he said.

"We have two pumps in operation and we hope that with the help of the NFA we will be able to bring it under control."

Residents and business owners across the Sugar City have raised concerns about the fire because of the associated health and social risks posed by the thick cloud of smoke that engulfed parts of the city over the past few days.

This is the second time this year that the Vunato dump has experienced fire.

A fire at the dump in July this year also caused thick smoke to enter the city and surrounding suburbs for more than a week.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Masima eyes Fiji
  2. Public health concern
  3. What is rape
  4. State support for Fijians with albinism
  5. $650,000 drug haul
  6. Prophet's birthday 'a time for reflection'
  7. Search for third passenger continues
  8. 'Positive disability changes'
  9. Tailevu Day celebrations
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  8. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)
  9. Hayne on target list Wednesday (29 Nov)
  10. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)