Search for third passenger continues

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, December 04, 2017

THE search for the third missing passenger of the sunken Kaiwai barge off the coast of northern Yasawa continues.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police officers and villagers have now shifted focus to coastal areas.

The barge sank early Tuesday morning near Bukama Village.

The vessel carrying 12 people was ferrying supplies for a television company and building materials for a resort under construction.

Nine people managed to get to safety while three were unaccounted for.

Two bodies were recovered on Tuesday afternoon.








