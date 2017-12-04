Two-week training boost for unemployed youths

/ Front page / News

A GROUP of unemployed youths in Nadi and Lautoka received training in restaurant and bar services giving them a chance to find paid work.

The two-week training organised by the Pasifika Institute of Tourism Studies was officially closed on Friday by Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou who encouraged the youths to seek training that could result in employment.

"The ministry, through our non-formal education programs, provides multiple types of training to the disadvantaged youths," Mr Tuitubou said.

"The main objective is to provide all youths with equal employment opportunities and a chance to create and maintain a sustainable livelihood."

He said the ministry aimed to empower youths in Fiji to allow them to contribute to the continued economic growth of the country.

"We have youths who have an abundance of talent in music, arts, hospitality, carpentry and other trades who have dropped out of the formal education setting for various reasons.

"Through this training, we are trying to enhance their knowledge so that they are able to find employment and contribute towards the growth of our nation."

Lautoka resident Marisela Adiwaqanivanua said she was grateful for the training.

"I really appreciate the initiative by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in sponsoring the training, relieving us from the financial burden and giving us the second chance with employable skills in the tourism industry," she said.

Another participant, Epeli Nakalevu, said the two-week training provided an opportunity in tourism.

"I will work in the tourism industry where I can meet a lot of people and assist in making Fiji the best tourist destination," he said.