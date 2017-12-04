Fiji Time: 12:14 PM on Monday 4 December

Muslims celebrate birthday

Luisa Qiolevu
Monday, December 04, 2017

MEMBERS of the Islamic community in Labasa gathered at the Valebasoga Sunni Islamic Centre in Valebasoga yesterday to celebrate Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

Chief guest at the event divisional commander of Police SSP Verani Nakauyaca shared words of peace to the believers of the Islamic faith.

"God loves us for our guidance and benefit, he has sent his commandments and laws through persons especially chosen by him who are called prophets or messengers of God," he said.

"Islam is not a new religion," he said.

"It consists of the same basic message which God has given in all true religions and all prophets brought this same message for our guidance."

Valebasoga Sunni Islamic Centre secretary Abdul Faheem said they invited all races to be part of the celebration.

"We invited members of the public to come and mark this special occasion with us," he said.

"It is a time where we express our love for the prophet and show our appreciation for the contributions members of our community have provided for us."








