Tailevu Day celebrations

/ Front page / News

People from the province of Tailevu who are working in the Northern Division collected more than $2000 last weekend as part of their contribution towards the Tailevu Day celebration that is in progress in Nausori.

Provincial representative Waisale Tuidama said the soli was an important obligation for all members.

"The money we collect goes to our provincial council," he said.

Mr Tuidama said each member was required to contribute $50.

"The contribution does not only apply to the people of Tailevu living in Fiji but all those who live abroad and all those who belong to the province of Tailevu and are registered under the Vola ni Kawa Bula (VKB), they all have to give in their contribution," he said.

"This is for a good cause as it goes to our provincial council and we will all benefit from it."

Mr Tuidama said the Tailevu North branch had two projects and they were to help Tropical Cyclone Winston victims from their province.

"We donated 10 bales of clothes and 10 cartons of tuna to the victims of TC Winston last year and we have plans to do more for our province," he said.

The group also had their breakup party together with a pre-christmas program for the members as they mark the end of the year 2017.