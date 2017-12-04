Fiji Time: 12:14 PM on Monday 4 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Village seeks help for teachers' quarters

Luisa Qiolevu
Monday, December 04, 2017

GALOA Village in Bua is seeking the public's assistance in raising funds for the construction of a teachers' quarters.

Village headman Watisoni Taukei said the present quarters was old and needed repair.

The school has three teachers' quarters for the six teachers in the village.

"We have a school committee that deals with all this but now we have found it hard to raise funds for a new building," he said.

Mr Taukei said the teachers have had to share their quarters.

"Two families are sharing one quarters at the moment," he said.

"The reason being we don't have the funds to extend our teachers' quarters and a lot of youths that used to help out with developments in the village have left for Viti Levu and elsewhere to look for work."

Mr Taukei says life on the island gets harder each day.

"Everything is expensive in towns and we can actually experience that here in the village with the food costs and all that," he said.

"We can only contribute money to support our family but to do extra work like we used to do before in the village is really hard.

"We need some assistance as most of us depend on selling fish to earn income," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Masima eyes Fiji
  2. Public health concern
  3. What is rape
  4. State support for Fijians with albinism
  5. $650,000 drug haul
  6. Prophet's birthday 'a time for reflection'
  7. Search for third passenger continues
  8. 'Positive disability changes'
  9. Tailevu Day celebrations
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life Sunday (03 Dec)
  7. Evia follows footstep of brother Jarryd Sunday (03 Dec)
  8. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)
  9. Hayne on target list Wednesday (29 Nov)
  10. Body find identified Sunday (03 Dec)