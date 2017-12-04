Village seeks help for teachers' quarters

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The remaining members of the Galoa Women's group in Bua. Picture LUISA QIOLEVU

GALOA Village in Bua is seeking the public's assistance in raising funds for the construction of a teachers' quarters.

Village headman Watisoni Taukei said the present quarters was old and needed repair.

The school has three teachers' quarters for the six teachers in the village.

"We have a school committee that deals with all this but now we have found it hard to raise funds for a new building," he said.

Mr Taukei said the teachers have had to share their quarters.

"Two families are sharing one quarters at the moment," he said.

"The reason being we don't have the funds to extend our teachers' quarters and a lot of youths that used to help out with developments in the village have left for Viti Levu and elsewhere to look for work."

Mr Taukei says life on the island gets harder each day.

"Everything is expensive in towns and we can actually experience that here in the village with the food costs and all that," he said.

"We can only contribute money to support our family but to do extra work like we used to do before in the village is really hard.

"We need some assistance as most of us depend on selling fish to earn income," he said.