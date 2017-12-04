Fiji Time: 12:14 PM on Monday 4 December

SODELPA candidates

Monday, December 04, 2017

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) has so far received 97 applications from people who want to contest the next year's general election under the party banner.

This was revealed during a SODELPA meeting at Diamonds Cinema in Labasa on Saturday night.

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka said they had approved 51 of the applications received.

"We have received three applications from the North and once they come over for an interview, we will then pick one out of the three to represent the North," he said.

Mr Rabuka said three of the applications from the North were from Fijians of Indian descent.

"We have received the list of names that have been approved by the committee," he said."

Mr Rabuka said the names of the approved candidates would be released next Saturday.

"This meeting is only meant to have members of the committee but since there are more of us present here today we will then have to keep the list of names for next week," he said. "The lists of names are confidential information that is only meant for committee members."

A group from SODELPA is touring Vanua Levu and holding meetings for members who live in the Northern Division.








