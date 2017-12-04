Families urged to help end violence against women

/ Front page / News

ALL Fijian families must play a role in ending violence against women and children, says Opposition leader Ro Teimumu Kepa.

Ro Teimumu made the remarks as the country observed the last day of the 16 days of activism on violence against women and children over the weekend.

She said violence against women was no longer a matter to be handled by NGOs and authorities alone.

"It must now be a topic of discussion in the heart of our homes and it is critical that we reaffirm our position in fighting violence against women," Ro Teimumu said.

"It is high time now that every individual must take a step back and ask ourselves, what have we done and what can we do. Violence against women and children is now a matter of national responsibility."

She said it was sad to note that 63 per cent of domestic violence cases were not reported to police and it was unfortunate that only 37 per cent of women reported their cases.

"I call on women and girls to step up, report to the police should they become a victim of domestic violence or sexual abuse," she said.

Ro Teimumu called on the people of Fiji to come together and to join the battle against violence against women and children.