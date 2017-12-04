Prophet's birthday 'a time for reflection'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Allama Maulana Ahmed Nakshabandi (right) and Sufi Sayed Ajmal speak during the Prophet Mohammed's birthday celebrations at the Maururu Mosque in Ba yesterday. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Prophet Mohammed's birthday is a time of self-reflection, says Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

While joining hundreds of believers at the Maururu mosque in Ba yesterday, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said it was important for followers of the prophet to live by his words.

"At times like this when we are celebrating the birth of the Prophet Muhammad Sallallaahu Alaihi wa Sallam, it is a time for inward reflection," he said.

"It is a time for all of us as an individual to learn from the ways of the prophet and to be able to reflect on what he did.

"His birthday is tomorrow (today) and by Tuesday his birthday would have finished.

"We need to ask ourselves what have we learnt from it?"

He also explained the prophet's message on racial differences.

"Nowhere do we hear him rubbishing other people but what he did do was he set an example by his behaviour. This should be an everyday practice. The outward manifestation of Islam is not enough."