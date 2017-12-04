FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

TWO drifters visited Beachcomber's west bureau recently with what they claimed was an unusual find.

A brown dead snake, about 30cm in length and mere half inch thick wrapped in clear plastic.

Beachcomber's colleagues were still pondering on whether it was worth a story when the pair told of how they found the reptile. Now this is the part worth retelling.

P1: I was sitting on the ground when I saw it. I said to my friend, "Look at this big lizard".

P2: But when I saw it I said, No, that's a duna (eel)

Beachcomber's colleague: So when did you realise it was a snake.

P2: We argued about who was right but it was when we decided on who should pick it up and give it a close inspection that we knew it was a snake, because none of us wanted to do that.

Crikey, the snake was dead and half eaten by ants.