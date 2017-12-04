Fiji Time: 12:14 PM on Monday 4 December

$650,000 drug haul

Mere Naleba
Monday, December 04, 2017

RAIDS and spot checks conducted by police last month alone resulted in the arrest of 59 people and the confiscation of a haul of drugs with a street value of $650,000.

Those arrested were from all four policing divisions and have been produced in court.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said police had anticipated increased drug activity around this time of the year, hence, the aggressive approach towards drug-related offences.

Police said the arrests included 11 from the Eastern Division, 17 in the Southern Division, 22 in the Western Division and nine in the Northern Division.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said the drugs included methamphetamine and marijuana.

"While the 59 accused would have been enjoying the profits of their illegal deeds, the user, their family and their communities will be suffering and this is why we are going to be relentless on the war against drugs," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.








