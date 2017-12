/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Some members of the Fiji Bati on their way into the Centenary Methodist Church during the thanksgiving Church service. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 6:06PM THE Vodafone Fiji Bati was hosted today to a thanksgiving church service at the Centenary Methodist Church in Suva.

Team captain Kevin Naiqama thanked the elders of the church and congregation for their support and prayers towards the boys during their Rugby League World Cup campaign.

THE 'Oqo na noqu masu' hymn was sung by the players as well as 'We have overcome' gospel song during the service before they were treated to a lunch before heading down to Nadi.