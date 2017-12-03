Fiji Time: 12:00 AM on Monday 4 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Public urged to support police on war against drugs

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, December 03, 2017

Update: 5:55PM MEMBERS of the public are being urged to continue working with police officers in their respective divisions to crackdown the illegal trade of drug related activities.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said the police divisional taskforces are working together to ensure criminal elements are not able to conduct their illegal trade in their respective area of operations. 

"We urge members of the public not to allow those in the illegal trade to profit of other's misfortune and if you have any information, let us know and we assure you that we will look into your concerns," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"Let's not be discouraged by critics who say that the war on drugs is a losing battle because the removal of one person involved in the drug trade is a major victory in itself," he said.

Meanwhile a total of 59 people were arrested and produced in court for their alleged involvement in drug related activities during the month of November.








