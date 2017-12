/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The map showing the epicentre of the 5.2 magnitude earthquake. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:38PM A 5.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Papua New Guinea this afternoon.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 40 kilometres at 3:37pm.

It was located 60km West from Madang in PNG, 345Km West from Tauli, West New Britain, PNG and 3886km northwest from Suva, Fiji.

The Mineral Resources Department's Seismology Unit said the inland earthquake does not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region