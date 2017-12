/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The iTaukei man who was found dead outside the CWM hospital earlier this week has been identified. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:54PM THE iTaukei man who was found dead outside the CWM hospital earlier this week has been identified.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said a relative of the man has come forward to identify the body.

"The victim has been positively identified and investigators are gathering more information regarding the victim," Ms Naisoro said.

She said a post mortem will be conducted to ascertain cause of death.