Weather watch: Occasional rain over the group

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, December 03, 2017

Update: 4:43PM A TROUGH of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remains slow moving within the vicinity of Fiji.

This was revealed in a weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 3:30pm this afternoon. 

The bulletin says a moist easterly wind flow prevails over the group and as for the forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group there will be occasional rain, heavy at times with few thunderstorms over Vanua Levu, Kadavu, Lomaiviti and Lau group, the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands.

However elsewhere there will be showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon or evening.

Isolated heavy falls is expected and localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding.








