Devotees celebrate birthday in the North

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Valebasoga Muslim community in Labasa celebrates Prophet Mohammed's Birthday with few iTaukei friends in Labasa. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

Update: 4:31PM MUSLIM devotees in the North came together today to express their love and celebrate Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

Valebasoga Sunni Islamic Centre's Secretary Abdul Faheem said they have invited all races to be part of the celebration at the Centre.

"We invited members of the public to come and mark this special occasion with us," he said.

"It is a time where we express our love for the prophet and show our appreciation for the contributions members of our community have provided for us."

Meanwhile more than 200 people attended the celebrations at the centre in Labasa today.