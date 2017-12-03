Devotees celebrate birthday in the North

Update: 4:31PM MUSLIM devotees in the North came together today to express their love and celebrate Prophet Mohammed's birthday.
Valebasoga
Sunni Islamic Centre's Secretary Abdul Faheem said they have invited all races
to be part of the celebration at the Centre.
"We
invited members of the public to come and mark this special occasion with
us," he said.
"It is a
time where we express our love for the prophet and show our appreciation for
the contributions members of our community have provided for us."
Meanwhile
more than 200 people attended the celebrations at the centre in Labasa today.