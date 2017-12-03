Fiji Time: 12:00 AM on Monday 4 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Devotees celebrate birthday in the North

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, December 03, 2017

Update: 4:31PM MUSLIM devotees in the North came together today to express their love and celebrate Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

Valebasoga Sunni Islamic Centre's Secretary Abdul Faheem said they have invited all races to be part of the celebration at the Centre. 

"We invited members of the public to come and mark this special occasion with us," he said.

"It is a time where we express our love for the prophet and show our appreciation for the contributions members of our community have provided for us."

Meanwhile more than 200 people attended the celebrations at the centre in Labasa today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life
  2. 13th man
  3. $2k each
  4. Body find identified
  5. Decriminalise sex work
  6. Centenary Methodist church hosts Bati players
  7. NFP sets policies
  8. Rape tops list
  9. Temo: People 'shy to talk'
  10. Pacific Island queens vye for prestigious title

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  6. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  7. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)
  8. Assault claim probe Monday (27 Nov)
  9. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)
  10. Hayne on target list Wednesday (29 Nov)