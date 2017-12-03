Kimberly street road works begin next week

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:37PM WATER main relocation and protection work will have to be attended to before the Fiji Roads Authority can start the road works at Kimberly Street in Suva.

FRA General Manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes said Kimberly Street has badly failed pavements which require extensive full-width repairs as a method of treatment.

He said the works as part of the Accelerated Sealed Repairs programme will mitigate the current road conditions.

Works on Kimberly Street will begin late next week and is expected to be completed by February 2018, weather permitting.