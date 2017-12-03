Korovou roads open

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:24PM MOTORISTS in the Central division are being advised that all roads are now open after the wet weather experienced last week.

In its second situation report of the day, the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) confirmed that closed roads in the Central division due to flooding are now open to the public.

The roads include Colata Coacoa, Navunisole, Nawiwaivusa roads in Korovou.

Members of the public are advised to contact FRA on 5720 or send an email to info@fijiroads.org shall they have any queries.