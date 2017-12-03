Police address the wellness and health

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Medical Consultant Dr Shrish Acharia with the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho during the senior command tour of various as part of the ongoing Ministry of Health's Wellness team partnership. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:03PM ADAMANT on ensuring the wellbeing of police officers considering the demands placed on their work Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho has been actively pursuing means of improving officers' health through various means.

Brig-Gen Qiliho and his senior command toured the Colonial War Memorial Hospital earlier this week as part of the institution's campaign to address the wellness and health of its officers.

"The tour should help our senior officers see that prevention better than cure and if we want to avoid chronic illnesses that have the ability to impact not only our lives but our families that we must act now and make wise decisions," Brig-Gen Qiliho.

He has urged the senior command which included two Divisional Police Commanders to share what they have seen during the tour with those under their command.