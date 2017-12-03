Fiji Time: 11:59 PM on Sunday 3 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police address the wellness and health

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, December 03, 2017

Update: 3:03PM ADAMANT on ensuring the wellbeing of police officers considering the demands placed on their work Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho has been actively pursuing means of improving officers' health through various means.

Brig-Gen Qiliho and his senior command toured the Colonial War Memorial Hospital earlier this week as part of the institution's campaign to address the wellness and health of its officers. 

"The tour should help our senior officers see that prevention better than cure and if we want to avoid chronic illnesses that have the ability to impact not only our lives but our families that we must act now and make wise decisions," Brig-Gen Qiliho.

He has urged the senior command which included two Divisional Police Commanders to share what they have seen during the tour with those under their command.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life
  2. 13th man
  3. $2k each
  4. Body find identified
  5. Decriminalise sex work
  6. Centenary Methodist church hosts Bati players
  7. NFP sets policies
  8. Rape tops list
  9. Temo: People 'shy to talk'
  10. Pacific Island queens vye for prestigious title

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  6. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  7. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)
  8. Assault claim probe Monday (27 Nov)
  9. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)
  10. Hayne on target list Wednesday (29 Nov)