Police address the wellness and health

Update: 3:03PM ADAMANT on ensuring the wellbeing of police officers considering the demands placed on their work Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho has been actively pursuing means of improving officers' health through various means.
Brig-Gen Qiliho and
his senior command toured the Colonial War Memorial Hospital earlier this week
as part of the institution's campaign to address the wellness and health of its
officers.
"The tour should
help our senior officers see that prevention better than cure and if we want to
avoid chronic illnesses that have the ability to impact not only our lives but
our families that we must act now and make wise decisions," Brig-Gen Qiliho.
He has urged the
senior command which included two Divisional Police Commanders to share what
they have seen during the tour with those under their command.