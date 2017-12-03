Police continue to request info on body find

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:45PM THE police continue to request for information to identify the man who died outside the CWM hospital earlier this week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the man was picked up by a patrol team and rushed to the CWM Hospital where he was handed over to medical authorities.

He was seen by medical personnel and left the hospital but was later found lying motionless outside the hospital premises.

The man was wearing a yellow T-shirt, grey three quarter shorts and flip flops.

?Anyone who can assist is requested to call 9905646,? Ms Naisoro said.