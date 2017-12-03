Police continue to request info on body find

Update: 2:45PM THE police continue to request for information to identify the man who died outside the CWM hospital earlier this week.
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro
said the man was picked up by a patrol team and rushed to the CWM Hospital
where he was handed over to medical authorities.
He
was seen by medical personnel and left the hospital but was later found lying
motionless outside the hospital premises.
The
man was wearing a yellow T-shirt, grey three quarter shorts and flip flops.
?Anyone who
can assist is requested to call 9905646,? Ms Naisoro said.