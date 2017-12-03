Fiji Time: 12:00 AM on Monday 4 December

Investigations continue into Delainamasi fatal accident

TALEBULA KATE
Sunday, December 03, 2017

Update: 2:30PM INVESTIGATIONS continue into the accident at Delainamasi yesterday which claimed the life of a 60-year-old man.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the driver alleged to have caused the death of 60-year-old man near Delainamasi yesterday morning remains admitted in hospital as investigations continue. 

It was alleged that a 37-year-old man driving a vehicle towards Suva had fallen asleep and veered onto the opposite lane, hitting the vehicle driven by the victim.

The victim was rushed to the CWM Hospital and later died.

The current death toll stands at 62 compared to 51 for the same period last year.








