Hundreds attend Prophet Mohammed's birthday

+ Enlarge this image Hundreds of Muslims at the Prophet Muhammad's Birthday celebrations in Ba today. Picture: REINAL CHAND.

Update: 1:56PM MORE than 200 people are attending the Prophet Mohammed's birthday celebrations at the Maururu mosque in Ba today.

The event celebrated by those of the Islamic faith across the world was attended by Minister for Economy, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya.

Fiji Ma'unatul Islam Association national president Mohammed Yusuf Manu said the event was an important occasion on the Muslim calendar.

He said it celebrated the birth of a significant figure in the Islamic religion - Prophet Muhammad Sallallaahu Alaihi wa Sallam.