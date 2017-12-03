Hundreds attend Prophet Mohammed's birthday

Update: 1:56PM MORE than 200 people are attending the Prophet Mohammed's birthday celebrations at the Maururu mosque in Ba today.
The event celebrated by those of the Islamic faith across
the world was attended by Minister for Economy, Attorney General Aiyaz
Sayed-Khaiyum and Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya.
Fiji Ma'unatul Islam Association national president Mohammed Yusuf Manu said
the event was an important occasion on the Muslim calendar.
He said it celebrated the birth of a significant figure in the Islamic
religion - Prophet Muhammad Sallallaahu Alaihi wa Sallam.