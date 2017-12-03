Fiji Time: 12:00 AM on Monday 4 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Hundreds attend Prophet Mohammed's birthday

REPEKA NASIKO
Sunday, December 03, 2017

Update: 1:56PM MORE than 200 people are attending the Prophet Mohammed's birthday celebrations at the Maururu mosque in Ba today.

The event celebrated by those of the Islamic faith across the world was attended by Minister for Economy, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya.

Fiji Ma'unatul Islam Association national president Mohammed Yusuf Manu said the event was an important occasion on the Muslim calendar.

He said it celebrated the birth of a significant figure  in the Islamic religion - Prophet Muhammad Sallallaahu Alaihi wa Sallam.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life
  2. 13th man
  3. $2k each
  4. Body find identified
  5. Decriminalise sex work
  6. Centenary Methodist church hosts Bati players
  7. NFP sets policies
  8. Rape tops list
  9. Temo: People 'shy to talk'
  10. Pacific Island queens vye for prestigious title

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  6. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  7. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)
  8. Assault claim probe Monday (27 Nov)
  9. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)
  10. Hayne on target list Wednesday (29 Nov)