AIDS/HIV awareness

+ Enlarge this image Apolosi Ranawai shares his opinion during the World Aids Day celebrations at Namatakula Village in Sigatoka on Friday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

A MAN living with HIV and AIDS for more than 10 years is urging the public to exercise caution because the rate of infection in Fiji was growing fast.

AusAID's Fiji Program Support Facility program officer northern, Temo Sausau, said the statistics for HIV infection about the same time last year was about 700.

"My work is to ensure that gender equality and social inclusion is addressed in any activity that is supported and implemented," he said.

Mr Sausau said they had to work with people living with aids and provide them with all the support they needed.

"We encourage them every day and I would always share about my experiences after being diagnosed with the disease in 2007," he said.

"I encourage them to be brave enough to go about their daily lives as normal as everybody else."

Mr Sausau said they continued to register an increase in the number of HIV infections, particularly among those between the ages of 20 to 35.

"My advice to youths and the public is to go for a test, support those that are affected and stop the discrimination," he urged.

"We should look out for those that are affected."