/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Namatakula villagers during the World AIDS Day celebrations at Namatakula Village in Nadroga on Friday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE call to decriminalise sex work was once again made to create a safe environment for sex workers.

This statement was made in Levuka during the World Aids Day celebration on Friday.

"The correct knowledge of legal and human rights related to sex work can help sex workers protect their health and safety and avoid inappropriate harassment by police," Rainbow Pride Foundation's Tamani Rarama told the crowd at Nasau Park.

Mr Tamani added few people understood their right to remain silent and it was illegal under the HIV/AIDS Decree for a client to refuse the use of condoms.

The campaign for this year is a reminder that the right to health is much more than just access to quality health services and medicines.

"It also depends on a range of important assurances including adequate sanitation and housing, healthy working conditions, a clean environment and access to justice," Mr Tamani said.

As many as 749 people in Fiji have contracted HIV since the first case was recorded in 1988.