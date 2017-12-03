Fiji Time: 12:00 AM on Monday 4 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Decriminalise sex work

Unaisi Ratubalavu
Sunday, December 03, 2017

THE call to decriminalise sex work was once again made to create a safe environment for sex workers.

This statement was made in Levuka during the World Aids Day celebration on Friday.

"The correct knowledge of legal and human rights related to sex work can help sex workers protect their health and safety and avoid inappropriate harassment by police," Rainbow Pride Foundation's Tamani Rarama told the crowd at Nasau Park.

Mr Tamani added few people understood their right to remain silent and it was illegal under the HIV/AIDS Decree for a client to refuse the use of condoms.

The campaign for this year is a reminder that the right to health is much more than just access to quality health services and medicines.

"It also depends on a range of important assurances including adequate sanitation and housing, healthy working conditions, a clean environment and access to justice," Mr Tamani said.

As many as 749 people in Fiji have contracted HIV since the first case was recorded in 1988.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life
  2. 13th man
  3. $2k each
  4. Body find identified
  5. Decriminalise sex work
  6. Centenary Methodist church hosts Bati players
  7. NFP sets policies
  8. Rape tops list
  9. Temo: People 'shy to talk'
  10. Pacific Island queens vye for prestigious title

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  6. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  7. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)
  8. Assault claim probe Monday (27 Nov)
  9. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)
  10. Hayne on target list Wednesday (29 Nov)