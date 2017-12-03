Hundreds turn up to celebrate human rights

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Human rights activists during the buildup to the World Human Rights celebration on December 10 in Labasa yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

MORE than 100 people including some human rights activists took to the streets of Labasa yesterday as part of the buildup to the December 10 World Human Rights Day.

The group distributed pamphlets and bags through the streets of Labasa and Human Rights Commission manager education and advocacy, Laisiasa Rogoyawa, said the event was to simply raise more awareness on human rights.

"This event leads up to the human rights day which is mostly celebrated on December 10 and we want to let the public know the importance of their rights," he said.

Mr Rogoyawa said human rights were the most fundamental aspect of everyday life.

"We feel that the public still needs to be fully informed of their rights," he said.

"There is still a lot of awareness needed to be done in communities and the public needs to understand, accept and respect human rights."

Mr Rogoyawa said human rights meant having equal access to education, adequate housing, food, water and health and many more.

"Our disabled brothers and sisters together with the senior citizens are part of these human rights and we need more support from the public on December 10 as we celebrate World Human Rights Day," he said.

"Human rights protect us from any sort of abuse but human rights also come with responsibility and we must educate each other about this."