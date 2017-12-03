Fiji Time: 11:59 PM on Sunday 3 December

Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life

Paulini Ratulailai
Sunday, December 03, 2017

MASIVESI Dakuwaqa thanked God for saving his life after the bus he was travelling on veered off the road and ended up in a drain near Nadali Village in Nausori yesterday.

The 61-year-old, Lasekau Bau man, said when the driver lost control of the bus, he was thrown off his seat during the freak accident.

He received injuries on his abdomen and was treated at the Nausori health centre.

The bus was travelling from Bau Landing and heading towards Nausori Town when the incident took place.

He said he was grateful he didn't fly out of the window.

Akosita Tinai said it was her first vehicle accident experience but she was glad no one was seriously injured.

About 30 passengers were on board the bus.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said initial information received by police officers at the scene was that the tyres of the bus had locked.

"However, we are still conducting investigation," she said.








