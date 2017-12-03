Fiji Time: 12:00 AM on Monday 4 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police seek public help

Avneel Chand
Sunday, December 03, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force is seeking the public's help in identifying an iTaukei man, who is believed to be in his 30s, who was found heavily intoxicated in Suva earlier this week was later found dead.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the man was picked up by a patrol team and rushed to the CWM Hospital where he was handed over to medical authorities.

He was seen by medical personnel and left the hospital but was later found lying motionless outside the hospital premises.

The man was wearing a yellow T-shirt, grey three quarter shorts and flip flops.

"We need the family to come forward and identify the victim so we may proceed with the post-mortem examination to ascertain cause of death.

"Please call 9905646 if you think you know the victim or if a relative that fits the description is missing from home," Ms Naisoro said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Dakuwaqa thanks God for saving his life
  2. 13th man
  3. $2k each
  4. Body find identified
  5. Decriminalise sex work
  6. Centenary Methodist church hosts Bati players
  7. NFP sets policies
  8. Rape tops list
  9. Temo: People 'shy to talk'
  10. Pacific Island queens vye for prestigious title

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  3. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  4. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  6. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  7. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)
  8. Assault claim probe Monday (27 Nov)
  9. Goundar Shipping's newest addition arrives Wednesday (29 Nov)
  10. Hayne on target list Wednesday (29 Nov)