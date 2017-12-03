Police seek public help

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Police Force is seeking the public's help in identifying an iTaukei man, who is believed to be in his 30s, who was found heavily intoxicated in Suva earlier this week was later found dead.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the man was picked up by a patrol team and rushed to the CWM Hospital where he was handed over to medical authorities.

He was seen by medical personnel and left the hospital but was later found lying motionless outside the hospital premises.

The man was wearing a yellow T-shirt, grey three quarter shorts and flip flops.

"We need the family to come forward and identify the victim so we may proceed with the post-mortem examination to ascertain cause of death.

"Please call 9905646 if you think you know the victim or if a relative that fits the description is missing from home," Ms Naisoro said.