/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Seniloli Sovea displays her handicraft artefacts at the Western Arts Exhibition in Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND

WOMEN from across the Western Division gathered at Koroivolu Park in Nadi for the start of a three-day Western Arts Exhibition.

Organised by the Fiji Arts Council, the craft show offered an opportunity for the women to showcase their handiwork which ranged from artwork to traditional artefacts.

While opening the event on Thursday, iTaukei Trust Funds Board CEO, Isoa Kaloumaira, said the show was an important event in the Fiji Arts Council's calendar that celebrated creativity.

"These works are much more than just art in the western sense," he said.

"To their Fijian makers many of them were valuable goods made for presentation where the quality of the work embodies the essence of the person who made it and where materials such as hardwood and whale ivory embody the potency of their origins in the forest of the deep sea. "

He said the crafts represented Fiji's traditions and culture.

"Our heritage and culture is so rich with artistic works that it is worth re-educating and priding ourselves on who we are.

"Minority communities nowadays face huge challenges created and driven by the large and powerful economic of the world.

"Our way of life, culture and identities that set us apart are being constantly buffeted by what I may term as winds of universalism that usher in global citizenry.

"Your noble professional is in the unique position to capture and store who we are now for posterity.

"Your various forms of craft and artworks do tell the story that needs to be told for our benefit and for the benefit of our future generations."

The exhibition ends today.