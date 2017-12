/ Front page / News

AN article published on Page 2 of The Fiji Times' December 1 edition stated that the cost of the Women's Corrections Centre (WCC) in Natabua was $5 million.

This amount is not for the WCC alone but includes the K9 and Emergency Control Unit, six staff quarters,

the Supervisor Western Division headquarters building and the new training room and chapel for inmates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this error.