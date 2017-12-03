NFP sets policies

/ Front page / News

The National Federation Party says its policies would result in positive spin-offs that would benefit every citizen in the country.

The party said if elected to form government, it would ensure citizens enjoyed a low cost of living, wages of $5 an hour and a $100 sugarcane price.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said other benefits would include making 15 basic food items VAT free to address high cost of living.

He said an NFP Government would reduce the salaries of the Prime Minister and Cabinet ministers by 25 per cent.

He said they would also repeal the Parliamentary Remunerations Decree, appoint an independent emoluments committee to fix salaries of the PM, ministers and MPs so that there was relativity.

He said under the decree, the PM received an annual salary of $328,750 which was an increase of 210 per cent from 2006 when the salary of the then prime minister before the coup was $106,000.

Prof Prasad added the PM's per diem or overseas travel allowance had increased by 300 per cent from what was actually implemented through the Remunerations Decree in 2014 after Parliament passed new allowances that had resulted in exorbitant increases in September 2016.

He said NFP opposed the increase and refused to draw the increased allowances.

"Any allowances applicable given to the NFP MPs are used for charitable and relief and welfare assistance," Prof Prasad said.

He said an NFP government would also address issues with the media.

Prof Prasad said one of the recommendations of the Multinational Observer Group that observed the 2014 General Election was that the Media Industry Development Decree should be amended so that the concerns of the people raised by political parties were amplified by the media.

He said he was pleased to note that a genuinely multiracial movement of NFP was rapidly gaining momentum.