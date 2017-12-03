Caution over weather

/ Front page / News

THE police are pleading with parents to keep their children safe as the country is expecting heavy rain until later this afternoon.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police have had to chase children away from flooded drains and waterways.

"We are advising members of the public to take heed of the weather forecast and take the necessary precautions as over the past few weeks we had experienced flash flooding in low-lying areas," Ms Naisoro said.

She said police had to also chase youths swimming in flooded areas.

Meanwhile, the weather office said a trough of low pressure associated with clouds and heavy rain was moving over the country.

This was experienced yesterday morning as heavy rain in the Capital City caused flooding in low-lying areas, some of the deluge blamed on poor drainage systems.

The weatherman said occasional rain was expected until later this evening across the country.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Roads Authority has advised drivers not to drive into waters of unknown depths as this could be life threatening.