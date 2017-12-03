Fiji Time: 12:00 AM on Monday 4 December

Pacific Island queens vye for prestigious title

Kalesi Mele
Sunday, December 03, 2017

THE stage is set for the Miss Pacific Islands 2017 pageant which begins next Wednesday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The competition will feature nine contestants from across the region.

Reigning Miss Pacific Islands Anne Dunn said the contestants were winners in their own right, having gone through several pageants before vying for the Pacific title.

"You are all beautiful young women and you are all national winners and that says something about who you are and your family and who you represent."

The contestants had a briefing yesterday to ensure they were familiar with what was required of them.

The pageant will be held for four days and concludes on Saturday.

The line-up for the competition include Miss American Samoa, Matauaina Gwendolyn To'omalatai; Miss Cook Islands, Enerstina Pokuil Bonsu-Maro; Miss Fiji, Hailey Qaqa; Miss Nauru, Angelique Tansy Itsimaera; Miss Papua New Guinea, Niawali Anastasia Twain; Miss Samoa, Alexandra Iakopo; Miss Tonga, Ophelia Kitiliti Kava; Miss Rapa Nui, Tiare Pakarati and Miss Solomon Islands, Emily Chan.








