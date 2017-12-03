/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Amenoni Nasilasila attacks for Fiji against Scotland during the second semi-final on the second day of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2017/2018 Dubai Sevens. Photo: Martin Seras Lima l

FIJI Airways 7s coach Gareth Baber has heaps of praise for the 13th man, playmaker Amenoni Nasilasila.

With no confirmation whether Waisea Nacuqu will be travelling to Cape Town after a knee injury in the second pool game of the Emirates Dubai 7s, Nasilasila stepped up producing those scintillating moves that he is renowned for.

At 33 years old and the eldest in the side, Nasilasila, made the difference in Fiji's crucial games.

"Well Amenoni has really stepped up and just like how he has done before he keeps producing results and has never failed to disappoint. Waisea's injury is a blessing in disguise for the team ."

Nasilasila was instrumental in the pool game as Fiji beat the Aussies in the dying stages of their final pool game.

He was also instrumental in the quarter-final game, busting tackles and setting up tries in addition to maintaining a 100 per cent kicking record to defeat Scotland 35-24.

Meanwhile, Baber is also happy with the performance of debutante Apenisa Cakaubalavu.

The Tabadamu prop who started from the bench cemented his position in the forwards relegating the rugged Mesulame Kunavula to the bench.