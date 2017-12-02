Fiji Time: 11:08 PM on Saturday 2 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Hayne thanks fans

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, December 02, 2017

Update: 6:38PM RUGBY League star Jarryd Hayne arrived into the country last night to join the rest of the Vodafone Fiji Bati members celebrate their achievement at the Rugby League World Cup in Suva today.

Hayne who is on holiday right now said it was very important to come back to Fiji to not only thank the fans who have supported the boys, but to also spend time with his teammates before they part ways.

"It's very important to come back and thank the fans, so I had to delay my holiday to come back and say thanks to everyone. It's been special, what we're able to achieve  and I wanted to see the boys for the last time too," he said.

"We probably won't be together again for a while. We came back to have  fun and that's what it's all about," he said.

"It's been an amazing tournament. We didn't really get to celebrate the New Zealand win so the next couple of days I'm sure we will."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. All for her aunt
  2. Dr Reddy a free man
  3. Top start
  4. Police praise taxidriver after Suva car chase
  5. Saved by a phone
  6. Hayne thanks fans
  7. Fiji Bati welcomed in the capital
  8. A night of glamour
  9. Kean: Zero tolerance policy on assault of inmates
  10. $5 million facility for women inmates

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  7. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  8. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  9. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)
  10. Assault claim probe Monday (27 Nov)