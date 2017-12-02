Hayne thanks fans

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jarryd Hayne (right) who is on holiday right now said it was very important to come back to Fiji to not only thank the fans who have supported the boys, but to also spend time with his team-mate before they parted ways. Picture: RAMA

Update: 6:38PM RUGBY League star Jarryd Hayne arrived into the country last night to join the rest of the Vodafone Fiji Bati members celebrate their achievement at the Rugby League World Cup in Suva today.

Hayne who is on holiday right now said it was very important to come back to Fiji to not only thank the fans who have supported the boys, but to also spend time with his teammates before they part ways.

"It's very important to come back and thank the fans, so I had to delay my holiday to come back and say thanks to everyone. It's been special, what we're able to achieve and I wanted to see the boys for the last time too," he said.

"We probably won't be together again for a while. We came back to have fun and that's what it's all about," he said.

"It's been an amazing tournament. We didn't really get to celebrate the New Zealand win so the next couple of days I'm sure we will."