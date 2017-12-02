Hayne thanks fans

Update: 6:38PM RUGBY League star Jarryd Hayne arrived into the country last night to join the rest of the Vodafone Fiji Bati members celebrate their achievement at the Rugby League World Cup in Suva today.
Hayne who
is on holiday right now said it was very important to come back to Fiji to not
only thank the fans who have supported the boys, but to also spend time with
his teammates before they part ways.
"It's very
important to come back and thank the fans, so I had to delay my holiday to come
back and say thanks to everyone. It's been special, what we're able to achieve
and I wanted to see the boys for the last time too," he said.
"We
probably won't be together again for a while. We came back to have fun
and that's what it's all about," he said.
"It's been
an amazing tournament. We didn't really get to celebrate the New Zealand win so
the next couple of days I'm sure we will."