Update: 6:31PM FIJI football team defeated Tuvalu 8-0 in the first match of the 2017 Pacific Mini Games which was played at Port Vila Stadium in Vanuatu.

Fiji midfielder Christopher Wasasala scored four goals while Ba?s Saula Waqa score his hat trick while Nadi's Rusiate Matarerega scored a goal in the match.

The Christophe Gamel coached side will play Solomon Islands on Wednesday.