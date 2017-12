/ Front page / News

Update: 6:27PM FIJI football coach Christophe Gamel was not happy with the team's 8-0 win over Tuvalu in the Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu earlier today.

He said there were a lot of work needed before their second match.

"We need to fix some of the defensive mistakes before the Solomon Islands game," he told The Fiji Times from Vanuatu.

The match will be played on Wednesday.