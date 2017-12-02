Fiji Time: 11:08 PM on Saturday 2 December

Students learn portable sawmilling

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, December 02, 2017

Update: 6:21PM FORTY-ONE students participated in a practical workshop on portable sawmilling, chainsaw operations and seasoning and grading of timber on the island of Lakeba in Lau.

While closing the workshop earlier this week, Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu said there has been a lot of demand for training on the use of chainsaws and portable machines and officers of the ministry have been traveling around the country to conduct trainings with interested groups.

"I know that most of you have been operating chainsaws without proper training and skills. Training is widely encouraged so that you fully understand the risks that are also involved in operating small machines such as chainsaws," said Mr Naiqamu.

Mr Naiqamu also added that with the new focus of the Lakeba Development Company Limited (LDCL) on managing the pine resources on the island, the youths would surely find employment on their own island.

"Government wants to ensure that your resources are properly managed and with the new venture that the LDCL is embarking on now, you have better opportunities for employment as well in Viti Levu and abroad," he said.

Officers from the Nasinu Forestry Centre had facilitated in the one week training.








