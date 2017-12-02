Students learn portable sawmilling

Update: 6:21PM FORTY-ONE students participated in a practical workshop on portable sawmilling, chainsaw operations and seasoning and grading of timber on the island of Lakeba in Lau.
While closing the workshop earlier this week,
Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu said there has been a lot of demand for
training on the use of chainsaws and portable machines and officers of the
ministry have been traveling around the country to conduct trainings with
interested groups.
"I know that most
of you have been operating chainsaws without proper training and skills.
Training is widely encouraged so that you fully understand the risks that are
also involved in operating small machines such as chainsaws," said Mr
Naiqamu.
Mr Naiqamu also added
that with the new focus of the Lakeba Development Company Limited (LDCL) on
managing the pine resources on the island, the youths would surely find
employment on their own island.
"Government wants to
ensure that your resources are properly managed and with the new venture that
the LDCL is embarking on now, you have better opportunities for employment as
well in Viti Levu and abroad," he said.
Officers from the Nasinu Forestry Centre had
facilitated in the one week training.