Villagers handover pine management to LDCL

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Forests officer, Lasarusa Turaga assists one of the leaders from the island of Lakeba with the signing in Tubou, Lakeba. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:31PM VILLAGERS of Lakeba in Lau have handed over the management of their pine schemes to the Lakeba Development Company Limited (LDCL) board committee that will now operate as a business venture with benefits trickling down to the landowners.

Speaking during the signing of the hand over in the chiefly village of Tubou in Lakeba, Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu said the full support and cooperation must be rendered to the new board to enable them to carry out their tasks and move the company forward.

"This was a seed that was planted by the late Tui Nayau and President of Fiji, Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara and the occasion is a significant one as the new board will endeavour to move the company forward for the betterment of all the people of Lakeba," said Mr Naiqamu.

?We need you all to work together and have pride in the company that has now been tasked to move the business forward and into the future. Please have patience and let the new board carry out their work,? added Mr Naiqamu.

The agreement which is between the LCDL and the Matabose ni Veika Vakavanua kei Lakeba have consented to the full running execution, processing and managing of all pine processing on the island by the company.

The Ministry will be working closely with the company and will support them during their first few months of operation.

Operational work will be carried out Wainiyabia in Lakeba and will include harvesting, processing and marketing of finished pine products.

The LDCL board will oversee all aspects of the business and have a consultant working on the island to ensure a smooth start to the operational work.

Lakeba is the largest pine scheme in Fiji and has 1,500 hectares of pine.