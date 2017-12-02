Fiji Time: 11:08 PM on Saturday 2 December

Qiliho praises police women

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, December 02, 2017

Update: 4:42PM THE Fiji Police Force Women's Network has been acknowledged in rallying women officers together which has enabled them to excel in a demanding profession.

While opening the FPPWN conference on Thursday, Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said he had a lot of respect for the work put in by women officers.

"The way you are all able to create the perfect balance in this demanding profession as a police officer and at the end of your shift immediately assume the role of mother is commendable and your contributions to the operations of the institution is immense," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

"Your contribution whether it be in the investigative, operations or administrative arm is felt because you will always have a different perspective of how things are done".

The meeting was convened to allow the women officers to discuss the outcomes of meetings and events attended by members of the forum which included meetings in Guam and Cairns, Australia.








