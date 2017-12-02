Fiji Time: 11:07 PM on Saturday 2 December

Bati hooker grateful for experienced players

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, December 02, 2017

Update: 4:22PM HAVING more experienced and developed players to learn from is what motivates Fiji Bati hooker Joe Lovadua to strive in his career as a professional rugby league player.

Being the youngest member of the Fiji Bati side, the 19-year-old said he would never find the type of team spirit and bond anywhere else because it was his home country's rugby reputation at stake.

"We told ourselves that this is just the beginning and the start of something fresh and we played at the World Cup and put Fiji on the map - only because of Jesus," he said.

"We learnt a lot from the older players; Ashton Sims, Jarryd Hayne and even though Kane Evans was injured, he didn't hesitate to teach us.

"I will never ever find this anywhere else and I can't wait for the years to pass by until the next World Cup where I hope to play alongside my brothers and for my country."

The Kadavu lad  said having Kevin Naiqama lead the side was an inspiration as he motivated and led the team being the forefront of their unity and teamwork.








