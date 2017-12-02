Bati hooker grateful for experienced players

Update: 4:22PM HAVING more experienced and developed players to learn from is what motivates Fiji Bati hooker Joe Lovadua to strive in his career as a professional rugby league player.
Being the
youngest member of the Fiji Bati side, the 19-year-old said he would never find
the type of team spirit and bond anywhere else because it was his home
country's rugby reputation at stake.
"We told
ourselves that this is just the beginning and the start of something fresh and
we played at the World Cup and put Fiji on the map - only because of Jesus," he
said.
"We learnt
a lot from the older players; Ashton Sims, Jarryd Hayne and even though Kane
Evans was injured, he didn't hesitate to teach us.
"I will
never ever find this anywhere else and I can't wait for the years to pass by until
the next World Cup where I hope to play alongside my brothers and for my
country."
The Kadavu
lad said having Kevin Naiqama lead the side was an inspiration as he
motivated and led the team being the forefront of their unity and teamwork.