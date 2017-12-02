UNICEF projections on children and AIDS

Update: 4:18PM ONE hundred and twenty thousand children under the age of 14 died of AIDS related causes in 2016 and 18 children were infected with HIV every single hour around the world.
According to projections from
the 2017 United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) statistical update on children and AIDS released today, if current trends
persisted, there would be 3.5 million new adolescent HIV infections by 2030.
"It is unacceptable
that we continue to see so many children dying from AIDS and so little progress
made to protect adolescents from new HIV infections," said Chief of HIV for
UNICEF Dr Chewe Luo.
"The AIDS epidemic
is not over; it remains a threat to the lives of children and young people and
more can and should be done to prevent it."
UNICEF Pacific
Representative Sheldon Yett said ensuring all parents with HIV are provided
with information on preventing transmission of the virus to children is the
most effective way to eliminate new HIV infections among children and keeping
their parents alive.
"Ensuring that no
baby is born with HIV is a key step towards achieving an AIDS-free generation,"
he said.
"UNICEF supports governments in the Pacific to help mothers
and fathers safeguard their babies against the virus by providing HIV testing
equipment and supplies, as well as counseling and psychological support."
In the Pacific,
UNICEF supported 13 Pacific Island Countries to prepare the Global Aids
Response Progress Reporting (GARPR) and to use data to generate resources for
HIV prevention, treatment and care.
UNICEF also works
in Fiji and Vanuatu to support women of child bearing age to access HIV testing
and treatment, reducing the risk of parent to child transmission. Health care
providers also act as HIV counselors to women and adolescent girls.