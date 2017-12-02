Fiji Time: 11:08 PM on Saturday 2 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sinkhole advisory for Suva residents

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, December 02, 2017

Update: 4:05PM MEMBERS of the public are being advised of a sinkhole at the junction of Berry Road, Pender Street and Marion Street in Suva due to heavy rain.

Fiji Roads Authority  (FRA) Central Maintenance Contract Manager Viliame Vatuwaliwali said in a statement that the sinkhole occurred due to dislocation culverts underneath the road structure during the heavy downpour.

"For safety measure, the sinkhole was back-filled with AP40 and cones are placed around the concerned area," said Mr Vatuwaliwali.

He said the FRA was dealing with the utility providers to find out the location of underground service lines before excavation and repair works are carried out.

The public have been advised to take note of the hazard while traveling in and around this area.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. All for her aunt
  2. Dr Reddy a free man
  3. Top start
  4. Police praise taxidriver after Suva car chase
  5. Saved by a phone
  6. Hayne thanks fans
  7. Fiji Bati welcomed in the capital
  8. A night of glamour
  9. Kean: Zero tolerance policy on assault of inmates
  10. $5 million facility for women inmates

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  7. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  8. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  9. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)
  10. Assault claim probe Monday (27 Nov)