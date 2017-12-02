Sinkhole advisory for Suva residents

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sinkhole at the junction of Berry Road, Pender Street and Marion Street. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:05PM MEMBERS of the public are being advised of a sinkhole at the junction of Berry Road, Pender Street and Marion Street in Suva due to heavy rain.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) Central Maintenance Contract Manager Viliame Vatuwaliwali said in a statement that the sinkhole occurred due to dislocation culverts underneath the road structure during the heavy downpour.

"For safety measure, the sinkhole was back-filled with AP40 and cones are placed around the concerned area," said Mr Vatuwaliwali.

He said the FRA was dealing with the utility providers to find out the location of underground service lines before excavation and repair works are carried out.

The public have been advised to take note of the hazard while traveling in and around this area.