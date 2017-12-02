Sinkhole advisory for Suva residents

Update: 4:05PM MEMBERS of the public are being advised of a sinkhole at the junction of Berry Road, Pender Street and Marion Street in Suva due to heavy rain.
Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) Central Maintenance
Contract Manager Viliame Vatuwaliwali said in a statement that the sinkhole occurred due to
dislocation culverts underneath the road structure during the heavy downpour.
"For safety measure, the sinkhole was back-filled with AP40 and cones are placed around the concerned area," said Mr
Vatuwaliwali.
He said the FRA was dealing with the utility
providers to find out the location of underground service lines before
excavation and repair works are carried out.
The public have been advised to take note of
the hazard while traveling in and around this area.