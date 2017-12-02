Fiji Time: 11:08 PM on Saturday 2 December

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Dubai 7s: Knee injury forces Nacuqu out

SIKELI QOUNADOVU
Saturday, December 02, 2017

Update: 3:49PM Fiji Airways sevens utility back Waisea Nacuqu is out of the Emirates Dubai 7s tournament this after suffering knee injury during the pool stages.

Nacuqu was instrumental in the first two pool games but forced to retire with Rt Filise man Amenoni Nasilasila stepping up in the final pool game against Australia. 

Coach Gareth Baber said while he was happy with the players performance there are still some areas that needed to be rectified before the quarter-final match against Scotland.

"Our discipline needs to improve, certainly need to improve in our defense and kick off, but all in all happy with the boys performance.

"Amenoni he has been training with the team this whole week and certainly stepped up to the job so yes we looking forward to the quarter-final."

A win will see Fiji take on the winner of the South Africa and Samoa match while the other quarterfinals will see former champions face Kenya and Australia taking on Scotland.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62730.6083
JPY 55.318152.3181
GBP 0.35830.3503
EUR 0.40870.3967
NZD 0.71730.6843
AUD 0.64560.6206
USD 0.48790.4709

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st, December, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. All for her aunt
  2. Dr Reddy a free man
  3. Top start
  4. Police praise taxidriver after Suva car chase
  5. Saved by a phone
  6. Hayne thanks fans
  7. Fiji Bati welcomed in the capital
  8. A night of glamour
  9. Kean: Zero tolerance policy on assault of inmates
  10. $5 million facility for women inmates

Top Stories this Week

  1. Dux prize decision queried Thursday (30 Nov)
  2. Fish raid Sunday (26 Nov)
  3. Police recover missing girl's body Sunday (26 Nov)
  4. Grammar seniors farewell final year in style Wednesday (29 Nov)
  5. Gruesome killing Thursday (30 Nov)
  6. Tragedy at sea Wednesday (29 Nov)
  7. Fiji Government driver in court on multiple charges Monday (27 Nov)
  8. $2m investment Thursday (30 Nov)
  9. Dakuwaqa wants another shot at 7s duty Monday (27 Nov)
  10. Assault claim probe Monday (27 Nov)