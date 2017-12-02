Dubai 7s: Knee injury forces Nacuqu out

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action from the pool game of Fiji and Australia at the Dubai 7s. Picture: SUPPLIED/Martin Seras Lima

Update: 3:49PM Fiji Airways sevens utility back Waisea Nacuqu is out of the Emirates Dubai 7s tournament this after suffering knee injury during the pool stages.

Nacuqu was instrumental in the first two pool games but forced to retire with Rt Filise man Amenoni Nasilasila stepping up in the final pool game against Australia.

Coach Gareth Baber said while he was happy with the players performance there are still some areas that needed to be rectified before the quarter-final match against Scotland.

"Our discipline needs to improve, certainly need to improve in our defense and kick off, but all in all happy with the boys performance.

"Amenoni he has been training with the team this whole week and certainly stepped up to the job so yes we looking forward to the quarter-final."

A win will see Fiji take on the winner of the South Africa and Samoa match while the other quarterfinals will see former champions face Kenya and Australia taking on Scotland.