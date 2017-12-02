Fiji Time: 11:08 PM on Saturday 2 December

Police request info on body find

ALISI VUCAGO
Saturday, December 02, 2017

Update: 2:29PM THE Fiji Police has requested for information regarding an iTaukei man believed to be in his 30s whose body was found outside the CWM hospital.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the man was picked up by a patrol team and rushed to the CWM Hospital and handed over to medical authorities because he was found heavily intoxicated in Suva earlier this week

"He was seen by medical personnel and left the hospital where he was later found lying motionless outside the hospital premises," Ms Naisoro said.

The victim was wearing a yellow t-shirt, grey three quarter shorts and flip flops.

"We need the family to come forward and identify the victim so we may proceed with the post mortem examination to ascertain cause of death," she said.








